We went elsewhere!
Editor, Daily Union: Hi. I was wondering if someone there could tell me why you hate tourists there in Jefferson County?
My family planned a trip there for Labor Day weekend. We had a (thankfully cancelable) hotel reservation. We got your glossy tourism book in the mail — but it seems like everything there is closed on Sundays and Mondays).
I called the number in the glossy guide a few days before our trip to see if maybe some things might be open for Labor day weekend, but I got a message that the office was closed Thursday and Friday. "Leave a message. We'll call you back Tuesday (after Labor Day)."
So, I canceled our hotel reservation, and we spent the weekend hiking Moraine Hills, instead of Dorothy Carnes, and shopping and eating food from establishments all in Illinois, and which were all, thankfully, open. — Margaret Kaden, Schaumburg, Ill.
