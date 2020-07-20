Wear your mask now
Editor, Daily Union: Regardless of the Jefferson County Board of Directors' decision of last week rejecting the passing of the proposed ordinance where the exact wording came across as invasive to supervisors and citizens, COVID precautionary behavior better begin to be taken seriously now!
As it relates to the opening of school in the fall and plans school districts are trying to piece together to insure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, it’s critical that we mask up and keep social distance now to beat down the rising curve Wisconsin has been experiencing.
Of course we want our youth back in school. It will always be the best way to teach and learn, and parents need to be able to go to work. If we want both to happen come September, then you better put your mask on now and honor social distancing. — Respectfully submitted, Dr. James Fitzpatrick, Fort Atkinson.
