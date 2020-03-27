Weigand-Jilek for supervisor
Editor, Daily Union: The job of the county board is to improve quality of life for Jefferson County residents now and into the future.
Lindsay Weigand-Jilek will bring a sensible and thoughtful approach to the issues facing Jefferson County, and we endorse her for board supervisor for District 30, which includes portions of the Towns of Koshkonong and Sumner. — Sincerely, Jim Schroeder, Jefferson County Board of Supervisors chairman; Blane Poulson, Jefferson County Board supervisor; Jim Brandenburg, Town of Koshkonong Board supervisor; and George Jaeckel, Town of Koshkonong Board supervisor and Jefferson County Board supervisor.
