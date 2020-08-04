Well done, deputies!
Editor, Daily Union: I would like to take this moment to offer my thanks and appreciation to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work in enforcing the speed laws, curtailing aggressive driving and promoting traffic safety by their active enforcement of these laws on the roads and highways of the county.
This is a matter of serious concern for me that I have become more aware of since I began training toward my Class B CDL to drive a school bus last fall, obtaining my license earlier this year.
One of the things I have noticed, not only here in Jefferson County, but it seems almost every place, is that the posted speed limit means absolutely nothing to drivers anymore, and if you do drive within the limits of the law, you are more than likely to get some aggressive driver riding on your tail in no time, tailgating and creating a dangerous situation and oftentimes passing as soon as they possibly can, with no regard for oncoming traffic. More than once, I have seen drivers such as this almost cause a head-on collision in their haste to gain a few extra minutes. A couple of times, I have seen the oncoming driver have to take the shoulder to avoid these dangerous drivers, and on a few occasions, I have been that oncoming driver forced to take evasive action due to drivers such as this.
However, I am proud to say that here within Jefferson County, I have witnessed the sheriff’s office taking a proactive approach to this problem, with deputies stationed in inconspicuous locations at several points, running radar, especially along the main highways and thoroughfares of the county such as Highways 26 and 18, where I have encountered the worst of this aggressive driving behavior.
On at least one occasion, I experienced an aggressive driver who passed me in their haste and the next thing that I experienced after that was the flashing red and blue emergency lights of a deputy who was on the ball and took right out after these drivers, pulling them over to address the dangerous situation they were creating. A couple of times, the deputy’s lights were flashing behind me and I pulled over, only to have them zip right past to catch up with the aggressive driver. And this active enforcement appears to be producing results, as I have been encountering fewer instances of aggressive drivers lately.
And so Sheriff Milbrath, I would like to give a special thanks to you and all of the members of your team at the sheriff’s office, particularly the Patrol Division, for your hard work and dedication in keeping our county’s roadways safe and in doing so, reducing the number of injuries and fatalities, not to mention property damage caused by accidents. Thanks again for a job well done! — Patrick Osterbrink, Jefferson.
