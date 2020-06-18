Wellness Wheel nominees sought
Editor, Daily Union: The last few months have certainly shown us the importance of keeping healthy.
Do you know of a business or individual person that should be recognized for improving the health and wellness of our area? If you would like to recognize them for their efforts, please submit a nomination for the Wellness Wheel Award to Fort Healthy Wellness Coalition for their 2020 award.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/FortHealthy/ for the application and submit online. Nominations should be submitted by July 1.
It is an easy to fill out the nomination and your recognition of others who work to improve our community will be “well” appreciated! — Vicki Wright, Fort Healthy Wellness Coalition, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.