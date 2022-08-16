Bad gun laws have claimed yet another victim, but not the kind you might be thinking of. This year’s Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta was recently canceled because the organizers believed Georgia law did not allow them to prohibit firearms at the event. The cancellation might have saved lives, but it cost the local economy an estimated $50 million.

And there may have been a way to hold the festival while still allowing organizers to prohibit firearms at the event.

Load comments