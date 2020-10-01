Where's Fitzgerald?
Editor, Daily Union: I tried to contact Scott Fitzgerald to see why I should vote for him. His website says that he supports “law and order”, and he promises to support Donald Trump. I sent him an email to ask him about his views on health care, how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trump’s plan to defund Social Security. So far, I’ve not heard anything.
From what I can find out, he has no plans or ideas for health care. From what he has done in the Wisconsin State Senate, he clearly has no plans or ideas for how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, he pretty much has no plans, as all he does is gavel-in and gavel-out sessions, with no action.
So in addition to having no plan to deal with a pandemic, Scott wants us to deal with retirement and health insurance on our own, without Social Security and Medicare.
Thanks, Scott, but no thanks. I’ll be voting for Tom Palzewicz for Congress in the 5th District. — Regards, David Linton, Whitewater.
