Who to believe?
Editor, Daily Union: In the age of alternate facts, Pinocchios and fake news, who do we choose to believe?
Well, I choose to believe people that I know and respect. My daughter works as a physician’s assistant in Connecticut, and sent me a photo yesterday taken by a co-worker. My daughter is in the middle of a 60-hour workweek. In the photo, she is in full Personal Protective Equipment, sitting on a stool and fully reclined so that her back is on another stool, and she is taking a quick catnap, worn out in the middle of her shift. My daughter is 34 and works out regularly. She is in good shape, but continuing to deal with this virus is wearing her out.
My nephew works as a physician’s assistant in a Boston hospital. He is also 34 and wrestled in college. He, too, is in great shape. Because he worked directly intaking Covid-19 patients, he came down with the virus about two weeks ago. He said he has never felt so sick. He wakes up about 8 and is flat on his back again within two hours.
Regardless of your politics and views on Governor Evers’ stay-at-home directives, I urge us to not take this virus lightly. Both coasts have been hit hard, and the virus is slowly making it into the Midwest. What are our GOP legislative leaders thinking? Fitzgerald and Vos, wake up!
Yes, the economy is important, but so is our health. Stay safe. — Jim Marousis, Fort Atkinson.
