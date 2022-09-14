Kittens clinging to the top of a patio umbrella surrounded by rising floodwaters. A dog balancing on a floating bookshelf. Chihuahuas stuck under a collapsed house. Chickens trapped in submerged coops. A dog whose paws were badly burned. These are just a few of the animals PETA fieldworkers have rescued just in the nick of time following natural disasters. Others weren’t so lucky.

We know the dangers. So why, in an emergency, are animal companions so often left behind?

Load comments