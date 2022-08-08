Should Chicago-area fans of professional golf boycott the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Invitational being held at Rich Harvest Farms in September?

I will be staying away from the tournament in Kane County, especially after seeing family members of people killed on 9/11 stage a protest outside LIV Golf’s tournament venue in New Jersey. The 9/11 Families United protesters objected to a Saudi-sponsored sporting event so close to New York as dishonoring 9/11 victims.

