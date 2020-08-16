Winker for education
Editor, Daily Union: Public schools in Wisconsin are a cherished resource in our communities. There has been so much damage inflicted on education caused by a decade of souring costs, and neglect. Wisconsin families value education.
The public expects schools to furnish students with experiences that nurture aptitude in critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, and the arts. Education provides hope and a pathway to a better life.
We need leadership that focuses on our K-12 children and their needs not themselves.
Join me in supporting Melissa Winker for state Assembly on Nov. 3. — Chris Jenk, Oconomowoc.
