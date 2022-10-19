In September, when a federal judge partially blocked Florida’s “Stop Woke Act,” which would have banned workplaces from holding mandatory trainings on race- or sex-based discrimination, it was considered a victory for diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs. But this ignores the fact that DEI training, since it began in the 1960s, has fallen far short of its goals.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s recent lawsuits against two separate Florida companies for race discrimination, harassment and retaliation serve as evidence of these shortcomings. One of the lawsuits was against a construction company in Orlando where a Black employee alleged that a white supervisor told him “we say the N-word here a lot.” That same employee, according to the EEOC complaint, was humiliated by a different white manager who rammed a shovel between his legs.
Across the United States, companies spent nearly $8 billion on workplace DEI training in 2020, and a new report shows that companies intend to increase their DEI budgets by 79% in 2022. But despite these high expenditures, evidence shows that DEI programs typically fail to achieve their intended outcomes for persons across gender, race, ability, age, religion, neurodiversity, sexuality, geographic, educational, cultural and socioeconomic identities.
There are many reasons why well-intentioned diversity programs often disappoint.
To start, short-term educational workshops and programs generally don’t change people’s underlying attitudes. Some studies also highlight how taking part in diversity training can often make privileged group members overconfident about the extent to which they’ve tackled their own biases.
Diversity training can further inspire feelings of exclusion, hostility and resistance among dominant group members who feel that they might not be treated fairly in a pro-diversity workplace.
To be sure, organizations need to continue DEI training to sustain equitable workplaces. But creating awareness is just the first step in tackling bias and discrimination. For example, organizations can use tools that strip incoming resumes of names and demographic information. They can also invest in college recruitment programs that seek out underrepresented groups from less elite backgrounds, and create diversity task forces that regularly evaluate data on hiring, pay and promotion across demographic groups.
Together, these practical steps can reduce employee cynicism that DEI training exists merely to deflect potential litigation or “check a box.”
