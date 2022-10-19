In September, when a federal judge partially blocked Florida’s “Stop Woke Act,” which would have banned workplaces from holding mandatory trainings on race- or sex-based discrimination, it was considered a victory for diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programs. But this ignores the fact that DEI training, since it began in the 1960s, has fallen far short of its goals.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s recent lawsuits against two separate Florida companies for race discrimination, harassment and retaliation serve as evidence of these shortcomings. One of the lawsuits was against a construction company in Orlando where a Black employee alleged that a white supervisor told him “we say the N-word here a lot.” That same employee, according to the EEOC complaint, was humiliated by a different white manager who rammed a shovel between his legs.

