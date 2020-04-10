Writing's on the wall
Editor, Daily Union: In Friday's edition of the Daily Union, R.H. listed any and all of his and his friend's complaints of our beloved president's actions over his three-plus years as our leader (even before his being elected, for that matter).
The letter shows that R.H. and friends are really getting desperate. They know they are losing the battle of ideas. They know their days are numbered. They know their dreams of regaining the White House, taking over the Senate, maintaining the House leadership, adding Supreme Court justices, winning state governor races, winning more state Legislatures and much more are dying.
As my father used to say, "They now see the writing on the wall."
No more, gentlemen. I have no desire to list the many achievements of President Trump as D.T. and his pals asked. I tried doing so once and learned never again. I was ridiculed and asked to cite each achievement. Where I got my information? What reporting agency printed the information? What date was this printed?
The game is over. Those who support our country's leadership are no longer listening. Please, dear gentle readers, turn around and ... read the writing on the wall. — Donald Girton, Fort Atkinson.
