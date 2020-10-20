'Yes' on Palmyra referendum
Editor, Daily Union: On the Nov, 3rd election ballot for the Town of Palmyra, there is a question regarding switching the town clerk/treasurer position from an elected position to one appointed by the town board. As a supervisor for the Town of Palmyra, I urge a "yes" vote on this issue for the following reasons:
Years ago, the clerk/treasurer’s responsibilities were primarily to take meeting minutes, prepare agendas and possibly help with elections. Over time, the duties have evolved into a more comprehensive full-time position. The clerk/treasurer is not only responsible for all meeting requirements, but also payroll, elections and certifications, all state reporting of income and expenditures, many quarterly state and federal filings, liquor licenses and certain license requirements as well as keeping up to date on all the statute changes. Also, the clerk/treasurer’s position is responsible for managing the bank accounts and all property tax payments. Failure to do any of the above in a timely and correct manner can lead to a loss of tens of thousands of dollars in shared state revenue and road aids, along with any fees or penalties that are incurred.
State statutes require that anyone elected to this position must be a resident of the town and there are no requirements for ability to perform the job. As an elected position, if the person is not performing the duties of the job, or major problems arise, it is a difficult process to remove them from office. Often it requires a lawsuit and court trial of sorts because it is the removal of an elected official.
However, state statutes also allow the electorate to change this position by referendum from an elected position to one appointed by the town hoard. By changing to an appointed position, the town board is able to set job descriptions and expectations, conduct employee reviews, and solicit applications from persons who may not be residents of the town. This gives the town board the ability to ensure that the person in the position is performing the duties correctly and efficiently. If it is felt that the person is not appropriate for the position and should be replaced, the town board is able to act upon that without going through a long, drawn out and expensive process.
As a supervisor on the Palmyra Town Board of Supervisors, I have seen firsthand the problems that arise from electing persons unable to fulfill the responsibilities of this job. I urge a "yes" vote for the benefit of all residents of the town. — Weenonah Brattset, Supevisor 2, Town of Palmyra Board of Supervisors, Jefferson.
