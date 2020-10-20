Your obligation to vote
Editor, Daily Union: I am one of the chief inspectors for the City of Fort Atkinson. This letter is to inform citizens of their right to vote, no matter who you want in office. County, city, town and village clerks want to ensure the integrity of all elections. All election officials have received training on the election process.
You may vote by absentee ballot or in person. To receive an absentee ballot, you may call the clerk’s office or go to vote.org or write to the state election commission. Some of you may have received an application to request an absentee ballot. That is returned to the clerk and an absentee ballot is sent to you. You do not have to wait to return the ballot. You can mail it or return it in person.
I suggest that you do not wait. Return it as soon as possible. When the clerk receives the ballot, it is secured until Election Day. No ballots are counted until the day of the election. Finally, make sure that you sign it and have a witness verify your signature.
You may vote in person. We ask that you wear a facemask to insure safety of yourself, the election workers and others who are voting. There are safety measures in place in every voting location. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote. Make sure you bring a valid ID with you.
If you need to register to vote, you need a valid ID and proof of your address. This can be a bill from a utility or bill to pay your rent or mortgage. You may register any time before the election when your clerk’s office is open, or you can register at your polling location the day of the election. If you don’t want to wait in line to register, do it early.
Observers have been in the news the last few days. Observers can watch the election. They cannot interfere. They must register when they come to the polls. They will be identified with a badge. They cannot ask voters any questions. They are there to observe the process.
If you have any questions, please contact your local clerk or the county clerk’s office. Remember, it is your right and obligation to vote. — Lawrence Ketterman, Fort Atkinson.
