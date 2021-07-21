MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin is set to receive about $400 million as part of a proposed $26 billion national legal settlement over the opioid crisis, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday.
The agreement is designed to settle investigations and litigation over whether U.S. drug distribution companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson fulfilled their legal duty to refuse to ship opioids to pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders, Kaul said. The settlement also would resolve allegations that drugmaker Johnson & Johnson misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioids, he said.
The settlement calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to each contribute $6.4 billion, and McKesson to pay $7.9 billion.
Additionally, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop selling opioids and the distributors have agreed to establish an independent clearinghouse that will track the amount of opioids they send to health care providers and localities.
Kaul said the state Department of Justice is reviewing the final details of the settlement and will indicate whether Wisconsin will join it by Aug. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.