BEAVER DAM - Opportunities Inc., headquartered in Fort Atkinson, will expand into the Dodge County area with its pending merger with Green Valley Enterprises Inc. of Beaver Dam.
The Beaver Dam agency will officially dissolve on June 1 and will relaunch June 1 as Green Valley Enterprises, a division of Opportunities, Inc.
Barb LeDuc, President and CEO of Opportunities, Inc. said that the two agencies have been working on the merger for the past year, with significant input from board members, executives, and managerial staff of both GVE and Opportunities.
"Bringing the two organizations together will allow us to advance the services we provide for people in the local area, while decreasing the administrative costs for both organizations," LeDuc said.
This will help the existing services and programs currently offered by both agencies to continue into the future.
Green Valley Enterprises, a division of Opportunities, Inc. will maintain its authentic identity as a 501c (3) charitable organization tax status. Moreover, a separate Green Valley Foundation, governed by its own Board of Directors, will be established to continue its GVE legacy as a vocational rehabilitation cornerstone within the Dodge County community since 1968.
GVE, like Opportunities, got its start back in the 1960s to fill a similar need. Both organizations started out to provide opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to receive support while gaining employment experience and successfully contributing to their communities.
Both programs have expanded from there to serve a great variety of people of diverse abilities and to address various needs in the surrounding communities.
GVE is about the tenth of the size of Opportunities, serving 300 people annually as opposed to the 3,000 Opportunities reaches.
Among its different services, GVE has around 30 people in its day services program, around 70 in its pre-vocational program, 35 students enrolled in its summer program.
GVE actually oversees Dodge County's Birth to Three program.
Birth to Three" is a statewide program of services for children from infants up to age three who are experiencing significant developmental delays or who have a physical or mental condition which is likely to result in delayed development. Birth to Three programming provides screening, evaluation and intervention services.
Among Opportunities' goals following the merger, LeDuc listed expanding its corporate guardianship into Dodge County and providing sites for more companies to provide contract work in the Dodge County Area.
Among the advantages GVE brings to the table is a robust transportation program benefiting clients employed through GVE but who do not have driver's licenses.
They do the majority of the transportation for their people who work through them," LeDuc sad.
The Opportunities CEO said that the merger will benefit this largely rural area by providing greater efficiencies while continuing and expanding upon the programs already offered by the two organizations.
"Funding is getting so tight all-around, and all of the COVID disruptions did not help with that," LeDuc said. "This allows us to combine administrative costs and keep providing these important services."
Meanwhile, the merger will help address some staffing issues that exist in this current employment climate, making sure all responsibilities are covered.
LeDuc said that the facilities themselves will not be combining, however. She noted that all of the GVE locations will continue to remain open to serve those folks in the Beaver Dam and Dodge County area.
"No, people are not going to have to come from Beaver Dam down to Fort Atkinson to access services. They will be able to get service in their own community."
Among the advantages the merger will bring, officials said that the combined entity will expand service choices and social enterprises in keeping with the organizations' missions of advancing the lives of people with diverse abilities, backgrounds, and life circumstances.
Furthermore, officials said, this strategic action will ensure long-term organizational sustainability while building upon the pioneering spirit of the collective leadership and team. Additional benefits will include revenue diversity and business innovations.
LeDuc said that Opportunities respects and appreciates the grassroots network Green Valley Enterprises, Inc. has built over the decades and looks forward to engaging with the community in that area at the upcoming GVE "Ham and Jam" fundraising event which is set July 30.
Robin Kennedy, vice president of mission advancement for Opportunities, sad a quote from Mother Teresa sums up the aim behind the merger.
The humanitarian from India reportedly said, "I can do things you can’t do; you can do things I can’t do; together we will do great things."
So it is for GVE and Opportunities, Kennedy said.
"They do some things we don't. We do some things they don't," Kennedy said. "Our fully array of mission services and social enterprises - it's an absolute win for our missions and our communities."
While the new organization will assess itself strategically, officials said its most important measure will be the success of all stakeholders.
Opportunities, Inc., and Green Valley Enterprises a division of Opportunities, Inc. will collectively serve over five thousand individuals in a host of mission services, including GVE Life Academy, Birth to Three, school to work transition for youth, vocational training and employment, corporate guardianship, community engagement, independent life skills and a multitude of professional career paths through social enterprising.
