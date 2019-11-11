MADISON — Producer Jeffrey Seller and Overture Center announce a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (Nov. 19) in Madison at the Overture Center. Forty tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 for tickets to the Tuesday, Nov. 19 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.
Persons also may visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
Only one entry is allowed per person. Repeat entries and disposable emailss will be discarded.
• Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.