MINNESOTA 23, GREEN BAY 7Green Bay 0 0 7 0 — 7Minnesota 7 10 3 3 — 23First QuarterMin_Jefferson 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:17.Second QuarterMin_FG Joseph 28, 3:54.Min_Jefferson 36 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :35.Third QuarterMin_FG Joseph 56, 9:46.GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 5:16.Fourth QuarterMin_FG Joseph 29, 6:48.A_66,959.GB MinFirst downs 21 19Total Net Yards 338 395Rushes-yards 18-111 28-126Passing 227 269Punt Returns 1-12 1-7Kickoff Returns 1-14 1-25Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0Comp-Att-Int 26-39-1 23-32-0Sacked-Yards Lost 4-33 1-8Punts 4-44.75 5-46.4Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0Penalties-Yards 2-10 3-20Time of Possession 28:37 31:23INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 5-49, Dillon 10-45, Doubs 1-11, Watson 1-7, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 20-90, Mattison 8-36.PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-34-1-195, Love 4-5-0-65. Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-277.RECEIVING_Green Bay, Dillon 5-46, Doubs 4-37, Tonyan 3-36, A.Jones 3-27, Watkins 3-18, Watson 2-34, Deguara 2-28, Cobb 2-14, Winfree 1-17, T.Davis 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-184, Thielen 3-36, Cook 3-18, Mundt 3-17, Osborn 3-14, Ham 1-6, Ellefson 1-2.MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
