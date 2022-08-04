PALMYRA -- After a winless season a year ago, the Panthers are still in rebuilding mode.
Palmyra-Eagle, which has lost 11 in a row dating back to the abbreviated 2020 campaign, has the pieces in place to win ball games and be a tough out each night.
Second-year head coach Quentin Cauffman is looking forward to working with this roster, which lost just two seniors, in 2022 and seeing what the returnees are capable of.
"We have a strong core group of kids coming back," Cauffman said. "We have a really strong senior class coming up and a nice junior and sophomore classes behind them.
There's 40-plus kids at the varsity level, which is exciting because we’ve been so low. It’s about rebuilding and bringing this season and bringing back the name brand for Palmyra football."
Junior quarterback Joey Brown is back in the fold this season and will orchestrate an offense that isn't afraid to spread it out and air it out.
"For me, everything runs through Joey and he has strong leadership behind him," Cauffman said. "What I want to see in Joey is that his decisions are the right ones and that’s he humble. The good and bad runs through him. I think he’s going to take over the offense and own it. Everything we do right and wrong falls on him.
"I want to see that get implemented onto the field. We are going to be excited to get the ball in the playmakers' hands. Joey's taken leaps and has the leadership qualities to be in this spot. We want to see it on the field now."
When they're not looking to expose holes in the opponents' secondary, the Panthers have junior Kurtis Frink and sophomore Dylan Riener to gain yardage on the ground. Senior slot receiver JD Merryfield and junior wideouts Noah Taylor and Anton Temple will give Brown quality options through the air.
"We’re going to be throwing it around a lot," Cauffman said. "I like to have a balanced offense. We have two great running backs we can pound it down the middle with and gain yards.
"We are going to spread the field. We want to see everyone get touches and spread the wealth. We have two outside wideouts who can run it deep and we’ll have some misdirection of course.
"We want to make sure the running backs get touches behind our strong line that can move people. Hopefully the backs and line allow us to get yards late in the fourth quarter and close out games."
Defensively, Cauffman was gushing about the prospects of senior middle linebacker Duncan Ireland, who got hurt early in the season last year. Cauffman is also ecstatic about the high-level track speed in the secondary from guys like Temple, Brown, senior Dylan Agen and sophomore Willson Jones.
"We want to be fast off the ball and play with physicality," Cauffman said. "Last year, we lost Duncan to a broken ankle in the first game. Duncan is going to play 200 percent every down. He’s the heart of the defense and my signal caller back there.
"We're excited for the defensive line to come back and get off the ball. Our scheme is fast and physical. For us, it’s about making quick, simple decisions. Find the ball and attack it. The secondary is one of the fastest in the state made up of four kids on our state track relay this spring. It will be exciting to see them in the secondary.
"We’ll load the box and ensure teams don’t run. We’ll come off the ball and hit it hard. Our mentality is fast and physical. We have strong big guys coming back and the heart of the defense runs through Duncan as our middle linebacker. He’ll be all over the field making plays."
Temple has also shown the ability to hit 40-yard field goals in practice.
Marshall and Markesan were the cream of the crop in the Eastern Suburban Conference a season ago. The Cardinals won a de facto league title game in week nine and figure to be the team to beat again.
"We’ve got to tip our cap to the two that were phenomenal last year," Cauffman said of the ESC race. "We are running for them and excited to matchup with them."
Cauffman has been with this group of seniors since they were freshman. He wants the class of 2023 to leave its mark on the program.
"It's been exciting to see the seniors grow," Cauffman said. "We want them to enjoy their last year of football. Last year left us with a sour taste in our mouths. We faced more experienced opponents last year which is why I’m excited about this year with the experience we now have.
"We’ve reshuffled coaches and done things to make us better. Excited to send our seniors off right and keeping growing the program."
