PALMYRA — In a first-ever summertime ceremony, Palmyra-Eagle High School presented its academic awards Thursday evening.
Opening the ceremony, the Badger Boys and Girls representatives led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. These representatives were Bailey Marsh, Badger State representative, and Jade Mueller, alternate, sponsored by the Palmyra American Legion Auxiliary; Hannah Steinbach, representative, sponsored by the Eagle American Legion Auxiliary; Derek Stefanczyk, representative, sponsored by the Palmyra American Legion; Nolan Kopydlowski, representative, sponsored by the Eagle American Legion; and Aidan Schroeder, alternate, sponsored by the Eagle American Legion.
Gold cords were given to students earning a cumulative gradepoint average of at least 3.5 during their first seven semesters of high school.
The 24 honorees included Odilon Aranda, Julia Eddy, Bailey Marsh, Derek Stefanczyk, Joseph Bartolotta, Kenzie Emery, Chloe Metzger, Hannah Steinbach, Kyle Brahm, Cade Fleischman, Jade Mueller, Abbegale Vick, Jillian Brown, Erica Kommer, Morgan Olson, Braden Warner, Sidney Chaney, Nolan Kopydlowski, Calee Rudersdorf, Brandon Wilde, Sophia Deutser, Faith Laabs, Aidan Schroeder and Mickenzie Williams.
Silver cords, for students with a GPA of at least 3.0, went to an additional 10 students.
These were Evelyn Aukofer, Luke Hausser, Dylan Meinerz, Isaac Schlueter, Gavin Garlock, Cassidy Hilgendorf, Jordan Meyers, Hailey Weed, Daniel Hammond and Kelsey Maney.
Trailways Academic All-Conference winners qualified by earning a gradepoint of at least 3.5 and either a composite score of 25 or above on the American College Test or a combined score of 1130 or selection index of 156 or above on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test.
Honorees included Kyle Brahm, Sidney Chaney, Bailey Marsh, Aidan Schroeder, Jillian Brown, Nolan Kopydlowski, Calee Rudersdorf and Derek Stefanczyk.
Community service awards were presented to a dozen students who have performed 175 hours or more of community service during their four years of high school.
These went to Odilon Aranda, Nolan Kopydlowski, Ethan Schrank, Abbegale Vick, Jeri Boese, Tyler Nokes, Aidan Schroeder, Braden Warner, Erica Kommer, Jacob Pronschinske, Hannah Steinbach and Brandon Wilde.
The Valediction Award, given to the top students in the graduating class in terms of academic standing, went to all students maintaining a 4.0 GPA during high school.
Sidney Chaney plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to pursue a career in education.
Cade Fleischmann plans to attend Blackhawk Technical College to earn a degree in electric power distribution.
Nolan Kopydlowski plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in journalism.
Calee Rudersdorf plans to attend Carroll University to study nursing.
Aidan Schroeder plans to attend Marquette University to pursue a career in business.
Hannah Steinbach plans to attend Carroll University to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
Brandon Wilde plans to attend Carroll University with direct admission to the physical therapy program.
This year, Palmyra-Eagle presented two Salutatorian Awards, to Kenzie Emery and Erica Kommer.
Emery has a cumulative GPA of 3.98 and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to major in animal science.
Kommer also has a GPA of 3.98 and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to pursue a nursing degree.
National Honor Society Awards went to Odilon Aranda, Kenzie Emery, Bailey Marsh, and Hannah Steinbach.
The “28-Club” Awards were presented to people who went over and above the 25-credit requirement to graduate, earning at least 28 credits during their high school career, while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.0.
Honorees included Odion Aranda, Cade Fleischmann, Dylan Meinerz, Aidan Schroeder, Joseph Bartolotta, Daniel Hammond, Chloe Metzger, Derek Stefanczyk, Kyle Brahm, Luke Hausser, Jordan Meyers, Hannah Steinbach, Jilliam Brown, Erica Kommer, Jade Mueller, Abbegale Vick, Sidney Chaney, Nolan Kopydlowski, Morgan Olson, Braden Warner, Sophia Deuster, Faith Laabs, Calee Rudersdorf, Brandon Wilde, Julia Eddy, Kelsey Maney, Isaac Schlueter, Mickenzie Williams, Kenzie Emery and Bailey Marsh.
“Top Cat” academic letter awards are based on honor points. An honor point is awarded each semester a student receives a GPA of 3 to 3.49. Students with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, including exam grades, earn two points.
Those who earn six points received an academic letter and those who earn 12 points receive a Top Cat medal.
Letter winners included Evelyn Aukofer, Sonya Konkel, Cassidy Hilgendorf, and Tyler Nokes.
Medal winners included Odilon Arandas, Kenzie Emery, Dylan Meinerz, Derek Stefanczyk, Joseph Bartolotta, Cade Fleischmann, Chloe Metzger, Hannah Steinbach, Kyle Brahm, Erica Kommer, Jordan Meyers, Abbegale Vick, Jillian Brown, Nolan Kopydlowski, Jade Mueller, Braden Warner, Sidney Chaney, Faith Laabs, Morgan Olson, Hailey Weed, Sophia Deuster, Kelsey Maney, Calee Rudersdorf, Brandon Wilde, Julia Eddy, Bailey Marsh, Aidan Schroeder and Mickenzie Williams.
FFA awards were presented to students who have been involved and active in the agribusiness club all through high school.
Gold FFA sashes went to Kenzie Emery, Jordan Meyers, and Mickenzie Williams.
Emery served as secretary of the club, competed in CDE contests and completed FFA proficiency awards.
Meyers served as treasurer of the club, participated in CDE judging on the dairy team, attended the national FFA convention and helped plan many events for the chapter.
Williams attended the national convention and many leadership conferences and was very active in events like FFA week, the elementary petting zoo and the fourth grade farm tour.
Student Council awards went to Sidney Chaney, Bailey Marsh, Allen Shahan, Erica Kommer, Jordan Meyers,Hannah Steinbach, Sonya Konkel, Jade Mueller, Abbegale Vick, Nolan Kopydlowski, Aidan Schroeder and Brandon Wilde.
Community scholarships and awards follow:
Receiving the $9,000 Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship was Aiden Schroeder.
Receiving the $6,750 Technical Excellence Scholarship was Hailey Weed.
Four students were presented $76,000 Carroll University scholarships. These were Sonya Konkel, Calee Rudersdorf, Hannah Steinbach and Brandon Wilde.
The Blood Center of Wisconsin presented two differential scholarships to students who have supported its blood drives at the school. These went to Hannah Steinbach in the amount of $450 and Erica Kommer in the amount of $160.
The Palmyra Community Foundation’s Woodrow T., Gertrude B. and Connie L. Wilson Civic Involvement Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Brandon Wilde.
Frances Turner Memorial Scholarships, each in the amount of $350, went to Hannah Steinbach and Faith Laabs.
The Palmyra-Whitewater Masonic Lodge Scholarships, in the amount of $500 each, went to Jade Mueller, Morgan Olson and Nolan Kopydowski.
The American Legion Thomas Holcomb Post 304 scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Hailey Weed.
Palmyra-Eagle Student Council Scholarships in the amount of $250 each went to Abbegale Vick and Bailey Marsh.
Eagle Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarships in the amount of $500 each were presented to Hannah Steinbach and Aidan Schroeder.
Three Palmyra Community Foundation Palmyra-Eagle Alumni Scholarships in the amount of $500 each went to Nolan Kopydlowski, Aidan Schroeder and Brandon Wilde.
A $3,000 Glenn R. Davis Foundation Grant was presented to Jade Mueller.
Palmyra-Eagle Lioness Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each went to Gavin Garlock and Chloe Metzger.
The Eagle American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship in the amount of $300 was presented to Hannah Steinbach.
Two $500 Eagle Lioness scholarships went to Erica Kommer and Hailey Weed.
Eagle Lions scholarships of $500 each went to Abbegale Vick, Sidney Chaney, Nolan Kopydlowski and Calee Rudersdorf.
The Palmyra Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship in the amount of $400 was presented to Allen Shahan.
The Palmyra-Eagle Scholarship and Education Foundation presented $3,500 to Aidan Schroeder, $3,000 to Hannah Steinbach, and four $1,000 scholarships, which went to Julia Eddy, Brandon Wilde, Hailey Weed and Erica Kommer.
The Palmyra-Eagle FFA Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 went to Kenzie Emery.
The Class of 2012 Scholarship in the amount of $250 went to Allen Shahan.
The Palmyra-Eagle Band Boosters Scholarship in the amount of $500 was presented to Odilon Aranda.
The Palmyra Lions Club is sponsoring two scholarships this year. The first, a $750 scholarship, went to Kelsey Maney. The second, a memorial scholarship in memory of Terry Johnson, also in the amount of $750, went to Morgan Olson.
Dr. G. P. Verma scholarships for students entering the fields of agriculture, biology, other science or business, went to Jillian Brown and Kenzie Emery. These scholarships were for $500 each.
The Gene and Elinor Burlingham Math and Science Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 goes to a student entering a math, science or engineering career. This year’s recipient was Derek Stefanczyk.
The Wisconsin Oven Distributors Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 went to Faith Laabs.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Kenzie Emery.
The Michael “Squidy” G. Squire Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500 was presented to Brandon Wilde. This goes to a students who has been very involved with school athletic programs, both in terms of competing and also in terms of volunteering.
The Poulson Family Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Bailey Marsh.
Generac Power Systems Scholarships of $1,000 each went to Joseph Bartolotta and Jillian Brown.
Eagle Business Association scholarships of $500 each went to Joseph Bartolotta and Hailey Weed.
Palmyra-Eagle Athletic Boosters Scholarships, of $1,000 each, were presented to Hannah Steinbach and Abbegale Vick.
The Class of 2019 Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Aidan Schroeder.
In addition, the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District presented 21 Administrative Scholarships, in the amount of $100 each.
Recipients were Brandon Wilde, representing the athletic department; Derek Stefanczyk, representing baseball, Daniel Hammond, representing boys basketball; Sophia Deuster, representing cheerleading, Sonya Konkel, representing dance; Josph Bartolotta, representing cross country; Isaac Schleuter, representing golf; Jillian Brown, representing soccer; Hannah Steinbach, representing softball; Abbegale Vick, representing track and field; Erica Kommer, representing volleyball, Bailey Marsh, representing yearbook; Odilon Aranda, representing band; Allen Shahan, representing choir; Aidan Schroeder, representing world language; Kenzie Emery, representing FFA; Julie Eddy, representing National Honor Society; Jade Mueller, representing Student Council; Sidney Chaney representing the district as a whole; and Calee Ruydersdorf representing the Class of 2020.
The Arvilla M. Arends Memorial Scholarship of $300 went to Brandon Wilde.
The L&L Special Recognition Scholarships were presented to four students who have been “quietly serving their communities.” These awards, of $1,000 each, went to Sidney Chaney, Nolan Kopydlowski, Morgan Olson, and Allen Shahan.
The Ruth Burnham Scholarship, sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church in Palmyra, in the amount of $500, goes to a graduate who will attend a Christian school of higher education. This went to Hannah Steinbach.
Finally, the Palmyra Community Foundation presented four Standard Process Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each, to Gavin Garlock, Joseph Bartolotta, Chloe Metzger and Odilon Aranda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.