For me we have a strong core group of kids coming back. We only lost two seniors. Really strong senior class coming up and a nice junior and sophomore classes behind them. 40 plus at the varsity level which is exciting because we’ve been so low. It’s about rebuilding and bringing back name brand for palmyra football. Joey brown qb. Merryfield slot. Duncan Ireland standout linebacker. One of the fastest secondaries in conference with track stars. Anton temple. 40 yard field goals to from Anton. Strong across all different facets of game. Looking for everyone to take name step in terms of growth from last year to this year. Last year was a rebuilding year. Excited to see what the next step will be for these guys. We have good football players from freshman ln up. For me it’s about seeing the growth in these kids this year.
We’re going to be throwing it around a lot. I like to have a balanced offense. Two great running backs we can pound down the middle and gain yards. We are going to spread the field. Want to see everyone get touches and spread the wealth. Two outside wideouts who can run it deep. We’ll have some misdirection of course. Want to make sure running backs get touches. We’ll have strong line that can move. Hopefully they allow us to get yards late in the fourth quarter and close out games. Curtis Frink. Dylan Riener.
WR. Noah Taylor and Anton Temple both stretched field for us. Both juniors. Merryfield slot.
For me everything runs through him he has strong leadership behind him. What I want to see is the decisions are the right ones and that’s he humble. Good and bad runs through him. I think he’s going to take over offense and own it. Everything we do right and wrong falls on him. I want to see that get implemented onto the field. We are going to be excited to get the ball in the playmakers hands. He’s taken leaps and has leadership quality to be in this spot. We want to see it on the field now.
Fast off the ball and physicality. Last year we lost our corr player to a broken ankle in first game. Duncan is going to play 200 percent every down. He’s the heart of the defense and my signal caller back there. Excited for defensive line to come back and get off the ball. Scheme is fast and physical. For us it’s about making quick simple position. Find ball and attack it. Secondary is one of the fastest in the state made up of four kids on the state track relay this spring. Will be exciting to see them in the secondary. We’ll load box and ensure teams don’t run. We’ll come off the ball and hit it hard. Mentality is fast and physical. Strong big guys coming back and the heart runs through Duncan as our middle linebacker. He’ll be all over the field making plays for us.
Our conference has moved teams in and out. Parser I’ll now in trailways. We’re looking forward to facing horizon Husty again. Marshall is coming back strong with corr kids and a great program. They and Markedan will be our two biggest opponents with Pardeecille moving out. We’ve got to tip our cap to the two that were phenomenal last year. We are running for them and excited to match up with them.
Second year as HC fourth gear with program.
Excited to get back out there with these guys. This group of seniors it’s been my fourth year coaching them. Excited to see them grow and enjoy last year of football. Excited to wish them off well. Last year left us with a sour taste in our mouths. We faced more experienced opponents last year which is why I’m excited about this year with the experience we now have. We’ve reshuffled coaches and done things to make us better. Excited to send seniors off right and keeping growing the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.