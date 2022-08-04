PALMYRA --

For me we have a strong core group of kids coming back. We only lost two seniors. Really strong senior class coming up and a nice junior and sophomore classes behind them. 40 plus at the varsity level which is exciting because we’ve been so low. It’s about rebuilding and bringing back name brand for palmyra football. Joey brown qb. Merryfield slot. Duncan Ireland standout linebacker. One of the fastest secondaries in conference with track stars. Anton temple. 40 yard field goals to from Anton. Strong across all different facets of game. Looking for everyone to take name step in terms of growth from last year to this year. Last year was a rebuilding year. Excited to see what the next step will be for these guys. We have good football players from freshman ln up. For me it’s about seeing the growth in these kids this year.

