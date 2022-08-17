The Palmyra American Legion will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Visitors to the Thomas-Holcomb Post 304 of the Palmyra American Legion, 115 N. Third St., Palmyra, can have all they can eat for $7, one of everything for $4 and, if they are under 6, eat for free.

Load comments