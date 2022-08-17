Palmyra Legion slates pancake breakfast Aug 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Palmyra American Legion will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 28.Visitors to the Thomas-Holcomb Post 304 of the Palmyra American Legion, 115 N. Third St., Palmyra, can have all they can eat for $7, one of everything for $4 and, if they are under 6, eat for free.The menu includes pancakes, eggs (no omelets), sausages, toast, coffee, tea, milk, water and one glass of juice.Take out is available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Complaint addresses Sumner shooting death allegations Name released in fatal crash Sheriff's office investigating Sumner death Griedl makes late charge en route to winning Fort City Match Play title Bells fall, damaging St. Lawrence Catholic Church; no one hurt Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-11
