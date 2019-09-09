PALMYRA — The American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra is having their monthly All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast on Sept. 29. Small meal is $4. All-you-can-eat pancakes. sausages and toast for $7. Children under 6 are free. Event is from 7 a.m. to noon.
Coffee, tea and milk included plus one glass of juice. Seconds on everything expect juice. Location: Legion Hall 115 North 3 St. Palmyra, Across from post office.
