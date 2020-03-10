PALMYRA — The American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra is having an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on March 29. Small meal is $4 and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages and toast is $7. Children under 6 eat free. The event takes place from 7 a.m. to noon.
Coffee, tea and milk included, plus one glass of juice. The legion hall is located at 115 North 3 St. Palmyra.
