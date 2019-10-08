PALMYRA — The American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra is having its monthly all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Oct. 27. A small meal costs $4 and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages and toast cost $7. Children under 6 eat free. Serving will be from 7 a.m. to noon. Coffee, tea and milk included plus one glass of juice.
There are seconds on everything except juice. Location will be the Legion Hall, 115 N. 3rd St., Palmyra, across from thepost office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.