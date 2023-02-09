Papa Brunk's Bakery joins Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce

Papa Brunk’s Bakery, located in Fort Atkinson, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tim and Jill Brunk, owners, were awarded a Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan back in September 2022 to establish the bakery.
Tim is an experienced baker with over 25 years in the business, while Jill serves as the business manager. The new store was an opportunity for Tim to continue his passion and have the chance to spend more time with his family. The business name itself, “Papa Brunk’s Bakery,” is an homage to their grandchildren and children of locals who have always enjoyed their homemade baked goods after games or wrestling matches.
The bakery offers a variety of treats such as: cookies, cakes, cupcakes, donuts, dinner rolls, bread, cheesecake, “pig” ears, cinnamon rolls, bagels, sticky buns, croissants, danishes, muffins and more, according to the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce press release.
Papa Brunk’s Bakery also recently started to offer coffee in-house, served by Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters. Patrons can now enjoy a cup of hot coffee while enjoying a freshly baked donut. The bakery does offer inside seating allowing for a comfortable atmosphere.
Interested parties can find Papa Brunk’s Bakery at 1220 Janesville Ave #700, Fort Atkinson, WI. They are open Wednesday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays 5:30 a.m. to noon. To learn more, visit the Papa Brunk’s Bakery Facebook page, or call 920-397-7393.
