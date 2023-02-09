Papa Brunk's Bakery joins Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce
Pictured: Papa Brunk’s Bakery Owners Tim and Jill Brunk with Chamber Ambassador Jeanna Schulenburg. 

 Contributed

Papa Brunk’s Bakery, located in Fort Atkinson, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tim and Jill Brunk, owners, were awarded a Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan back in September 2022 to establish the bakery.

