Pat Miller shot a 2-under round of 69 to rally and win the 92nd annual Jefferson County Medalist Championship at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Sunday. Miller shot a two-round total of 146 to win by four shots.
saturday i hit it fairly well. didnt putt well and bad a couipelk bad swings i didnt recovwr feom. missed in good spots. choped it well. wehn i did have troulb ei got out and sved pars. going into day from where i was i knew i had to shoot 68 or 69 to have a chance. you never know how everyone else is doing. conditions were hard blistery. tried to hang in there and not make bogies. make as many birdies as i could.
third to last. they both played well teegan and joel. people hitting good shots and in play. that helped. you dont know what everyone else is doing. only four shots off the lead going in, really goal was to hang in there and shoot. a number that would give me a chance.
third time winning city tournament. 2014 and 2016.
happy its first tiome ive ever shot under par in tournament. happy i came out and was patient. starting w/ two bogies stayed with game plan. had in mind holes i wanted to attack. holes. be conversative. not give. shots back. biride at six changed miondsey. 7-8 birdies hole. typically i play better on the back, when i turned at even i had confidence i could maintain and finish strong.
Thank you to Abendroth for supporting it.
Six 12 footer
7 10 footer
12 12-14 feet
15 3 inches. almost chipped in.
4,4,4,4,5,2,4,4,4,35
3,4,3,3,4,4,4,4,5 -- 34
Full field scores: 1, Pat Miller 77-69--146; 2, David Schultz 76-74--150; 3, Ben Anderson 73-78--151; 4, Sean Halverson 74-79--153; 5 (tie), Teegan Jacobson 78-76--154; Kevin Roberts 76-77--154; Mason Kent 75-79--154; 8 (tie), Joel Bilau 78-77--155; Luke Tessman 76-79--155; 10, Jason Griedl 85-74--159; 11, Aaron Burke 80-80--160; 12, Brian Wethal 81-80--161; 13, Sam Majewski 81-82--163; 14, Brian Kammer 86-78--164; 15, Sean Krause 81-84--165; 16, Brandon Housley 83-83--166.
17, Austin Lechman 84-83--167; 18, Nick Tanin 82-86--168; 19, Ryan McGlynn 88-85--173; 20, Vincent Kent 88-88--176; 21, Eric Wixom 93-84--177; 22 (tie), Luke Ellingson 89-90--179; Ethan Brown 85-94--179; 24, Grey Wixom 92-92--184; 25, Bill Bare 94-98--192; 26, Jeff Jensen 103-90--193; Mason Brandl 27, 99-96--195; 28, Mike McKelvey 103-106--209; 29, Alex Wirth 104-106--210.
SENIOR DIVISION
Full field scores: 1, Pete Storm 71; 2, Ron Vogel 75; 3 (tie) Dennis Tessman 76; Larry Lee 76; 5 (tie), Scott Housley 77; Ken Applegate 77, Bill Roberts 77; 8, Mike Garity 80; 9, John Wilmet 81; 10, Dave Mack 82; 11 (tie), Dave Crane 83; Ken Anderson 83; 13, Herb Kimpel 84; 14, Wayne Schultz 96.
