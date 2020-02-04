NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Most people would say that Billy Ray Cyrus has been lucky to keep finding himself in the middle of massive pop culture moments over this three-decade long career in music and television.
Between his auspicious 1992 debut with “Achy Breaky Heart,” to starring alongside his daughter Miley in the hit Disney show “Hannah Montana,” to finally taking home his first Grammy trophies for an equally goofy and controversial hit “Old Town Road,” lightning keeps striking for the Flatwoods, Kentucky, singer and actor. But to the 58-year-old, it’s more than luck.
“To me, it was a celebration of persistence, a celebration of not giving up,” Cyrus said from his home in Los Angeles, just days after sharing Grammy Awards for best music video and best pop duo/group performance with Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X.
While “Old Town Road” hasn’t exactly resulted in a massive resurgence for Cyrus or his own country songs, it has reinvigorated him personally. He’s releasing a three-song EP on Friday “The Singin’ Hills Sessions Vol. 1 Sunset” and starring alongside Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott in a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos.
His awards will be on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum starting in March.
“I’ve got two or three albums in the can and working on something new as we speak,” he said. “The door that it really opened was the door inside my mind, the door inside my soul.”
In what would be a recurrent theme in his life, Cyrus had to deal with the blowback from the immediate worldwide success of “Achy Breaky Heart.”
“I was persecuted, because back then country claimed me and then got mad when pop stations started playing it,” he said.
But “Old Town Road,” which combined Lil Nas X rapping, had much longer legs, due to viral memes and the social media platform Tik Tok. It would go on to break the record for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
