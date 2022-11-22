JOHNSON CREEK — It was a busy day Tuesday at Grandpa Glenn's Pet Treats, a relatively new business on the northwest side of Johnson Creek.
As air rushed through the modern building, employees were moving quickly and efficiently, packing plastic bags and boxes with healthy, natural pet treats.
The destinations of these doggy delicacies — states including California, Maine, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Arizona. The dogs, as well as cats and other critters in these locales, will soon be snacking on nuggets comprised of only the finest turkey, beef, chicken and sweet potatoes.
This pet treat operation is a spin-off business of Glenn Roberts' Glenn's Market and Catering in Watertown. Until about a year-and-a-half ago, the pet treat business was conducted out of Glenn's Watertown facility on West Main Street.
As Patti Stacy bagged beef liver, snacks, Lindsey Frank applied labels to packs of turkey hearts. Helen Mortazavi, the plant's manager, said the business and its employees, along with owner Glenn and Jeff Roberts, take pride in their products and the fact they team up readily with Opportunities Inc. of Fort Atkinson.
The employees said they take pride in their abilities to produce pet treats of "the highest quality and freshness — a raw product," they said.
