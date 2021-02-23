MILWAUKEE (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee man accused of illegally obtaining more than $1 million in federal loans meant for COVID-19 relief pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court.
Thomas E. Smith, 46, of Pewaukee, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud.
Authorities say Smith fraudulently sought over $1.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
