LAKE MILLS — The London Moravian Church will have their annual church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Korth Park, W8390, Korth Lane, Lake Mills. Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Glenwood Moravian Church Trombone Choir. Following the worship service there will be a potluck lunch; table service and beverages will be provided. The community is invited to join us in worship and fellowship at this beautiful park overlooking Rock Lake.
