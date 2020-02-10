JOHNSON CREEK — Lisa Otterbacher will speak on sex trafficking at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints and Politics on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. at Hi-Way Harry’s in Johnson Creek.
Otterbacher was the City of Whitewater Chief of Police from 2011 to 2018.
She now serves as Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocate Volunteer Coordinator at New Beginnings Walworth County. Event contact: Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
