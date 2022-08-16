Dear Annie: I am 40 years old, and I have been eating a plant-based diet since high school. I am in great shape, and my doctor is very pleased with my health status. For over two decades, friends and family have worn me down to where I feel my graciousness is down to kindling when it comes to them challenging what I put on my plate.

Many times people will mention to others at work or at a party that I am vegan (I don't know why), and the room immediately is focused on me and someone always asks how I get my protein. I usually want to keep the mood light, so I answer them. I am tired of graciously answering them because more often than not, the line of questioning won't stop. They want me to go into detail about why I eat what I eat (or don't eat). They tell me about how they couldn't be healthy or could never give up cheese, and I find myself in the middle of a monologue that feels kind of like I'm being bullied. I don't want to feel pushed around, but I also want to keep it light. How can I tell them that I don't want to talk to them about my eating habits without sounding rude?

