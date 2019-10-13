WATERTOWN — While domestic abuse occurs among people of all income levels and backgrounds, statistics show that economic factors can increase the amount of stress and violence in homes.
Haus of Peace in Watertown serves homeless women and their children from throughout the area, with about 70 percent coming from backgrounds of abuse. Others come to the shelter as a result of economic crisis.
Sue Trepte, founder of the Haus of Peace women’s shelter in Watertown, said that overall, the poverty level in the area is rising, with children affected disproportionately.
Figures from Data USA from 2017 show Jefferson County households as having a median income of around $59,000 per year, while Dodge County households came in at around $56,000.
The poverty rate in both counties hovers close to 10 percent, with 9.82 percent of families living in poverty in Jefferson County and 8.8 percent in Dodge County, according to information from Data USA.
Meanwhile, the trend of single-parent households is going up. As of 2018, Jefferson County recorded 29 percent of households headed by a single parent, while Dodge County hovered around 28 percent.
For households in poverty or with a single head, the cost of rent, day care and food can be insurmountable.
This same population can have multiple strikes against them, making it harder to rise above their current circumstances.
Of adults living in poverty, Trepte said, 5 percent have less than a ninth-grade education; 39 percent have attended some high school; 32 percent have attained a high school diploma or GED/HSED alternative diploma, and 21 percent have at least some college education.
Across Wisconsin, 11.31 percent of the population lived in poverty in 2017, with incomes of $28,000 or lower for a family of four, according to information from the Jefferson County health rankings compiled by the state.
In this climate, there will be families who struggle to maintain housing, and other families for whom stress caused by uncertain economic circumstances worsen an existing undercurrent of violence in the home, making it untenable to stay in that situation.
These and other factors send people to Haus of Peace on a consistent basis, and the need is great for additional resources to assist women and children in need and give them the tools to get back on their feet and ready for independent living, Trepte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.