WHITEWATER — Hunter Martin was not awarded a complete game in the Whippet’s season opener, but he might as well have been.
Martin pitched 20 of 21 outs as the Whitewater High School baseball team defeated Brodhead, 8-4, in a Rock Valley season opener on Thursday night at Whitewater High School.
“It was awesome,” Whitewater head coach Jim Pease said regarding Martin’s performance. “Hunter has been working really hard, he’s been working hard even in the offseason throwing from what I understand.”
“The most important thing is that I came out and threw strikes,” said Martin, who walked just one batter. “My two-seam tailed a lot, it was moving pretty well today. But at the end of the day it’s all about throwing strikes.”
Martin not only threw strikes, but strikeouts as well. He finished the contest with 10 of them.
Martin and the Whippet defense began the game with six up, six down in the first two innings, including a two-strikeout first inning from Martin.
“Before the first pitch my heart was going pretty fast,” Martin said. “After you throw that first pitch and the first strike especially, after that first one out you start to calm down and settle in.”
After a scoreless first from Whitewater, the Whippets broke through in the bottom of the second inning.
Gehrig Monday batted in Aiden Murray with a single. Soon after, the Whippets got some production from their No. 9 batter as Marc Jones smacked a two-run RBI-double to put Whitewater up 3-0.
“It was great to see some people come through with some big hits,” Pease said. “We had a couple big two-out hits. Our freshman we started came up with a huge hit.”
The Cardinals responded with a two-run third to make it 3-2 Whippets.
The Whippets then answered back with a four-run third.
Cooper Pease, Jordan Curtis, Jaden Salmieri and Martin were all recorded RBIs in the inning to put Whitewater up 7-2.
Whitewater got some more insurance in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from leadoff hitter Jacob Heritage. Cooper Pease was the Whippet to touch home base.
After a scoreless fifth inning from both teams, Martin and the Whippets found themselves in a bit of trouble in the top of the sixth.
With the bases loaded and with just one out, Martin collected a strikeout for the second out of the inning. But a Brodhead single scored two runs to cut the lead to four.
Martin ended the inning another strikeout.
Whitewater went scoreless in the sixth, but Martin and the Whippets shut the door in the top of the seventh. With one out remaining in the game, Martin was pulled and Curtis went out to the mound to pick up the save.
Whitewater will take on Brodhead again on Friday at Brodhead High School at 4:45 p.m.
“We have an idea on their hitters, defense, and they have an idea on ours,” Pease said. “I hope we come out and play a little better defense and we’ll be okay.”
WHITEWATER 8, BRODHEAD 4
Cardinals 002 002 0 — 4 7 1
Whippets 034 100 0 — 8 10 2
Pitching(ip-h-er-bb-so) — B: Brockwell (L-4-7-4-1-6), Kammerer (2-1-0-0-1) W: Martin: (W-6.2-6-0-1-10), Curtis: (0.1-1-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — B: Bueno 2B; W: D. Pease2x4 (2B), C. Pease 2B, Curtis 2x3, Salmieri 2x3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.