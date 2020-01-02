After four Badger South games, the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team still is looking for its first conference win.
The Blackhawks sit a 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference standings. Fort Atkinson is the lone team in the conference without a win, while Oregon is the only team at 1-3. Four teams in the conference standings are 2-2 through four games: Watertown, Madison Edgewood, Milton and Monona Grove.
Stoughton is in second at 3-1 and Monroe stands alone at the top of the standings at 4-0.
The standings are looking like they’ll look a bit different than last season when Monona Grove won the conference with an 11-3 record.
Milton, who Fort Atkinson lost to earlier in the season, already has surpassed its 2018-2019 win total (1-13). Last year the Blackhawks finished 2-12, earning conference road wins over Milton and Watertown.
Sophomore Carson Baker leads Fort Atkinson in scoring with 11.5 points per game. Senior Caleb Haffelder is second on the team in scoring with 10 points per game. Junior Greyson Wixom is third at 8.4 points per game. Monroe junior Cade Meyer, a Division I recruit, leads the conference at 22.4 points per game.
The Blackhawks started the season well with a 19-point non-conference victory over Baraboo. Fort Atkinson then was defeated by three points to Edgewood in its conference opener. The Blackhawks will look to get back to its early-season form in its upcoming contests.
Fort Atkinson will get its next chance for a conference win on Saturday against Monona Grove (2-5, 2-2). The Blackhawks then take on Watertown (4-4, 2-2) on Thursday.
Rock Valley
The Jefferson boys basketball team has some room to make up in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
The Eagles are 2-3 in the conference standings, putting them fifth out of the 10 Rock Valley teams. Jefferson is 2-5 overall on the season.
Whitewater is a game behind the Eagles in the conference at 1-4 and is 2-4 overall on the season.
East Troy is the only undefeated team remaining in the Rock Valley, sitting at 5-0. Beloit Turner, McFarland and Edgerton are all tied for second at 4-1. Evansville is alone at 3-2 in fourth place, while the Eagles and Brodhead both are 2-3.
Clinton and Big Foot both are searching for their first conference wins at 0-5.
Senior James Monogue leads the Eagles with 20 points per game. Seniors Jared Vogel and Caleb Stelse are second and third on the team with 8.9 and 8.6 points per game, respectively.
Whitewater is being paced by junior Jake Martin, who is averaging 15.3 points per game. Sophomore Brock Grosinske is scoring 11.8 points per game, while junior Carter Brown is averaging 9.3 points per game.
It looks like East Troy is on track to repeat as conference champions, after finishing unblemished at 18-0 last season. Jefferson is trending in a similar direction as last year. The Eagles earned a 11-7 record last season, good for fifth. The Whippets finished 4-14 last season, good for eighth.
The good news for the Eagles is that they’ve seemed to put some tough games behind them early on. The combined conference records of the three teams Jefferson were defeated by this season is 12-3 (McFarland, Beloit Turner and Edgerton).
The Eagles will get a shot to separate themselves from the middle of the pack when they take on winless Big Foot (0-6, 0-5) on Tuesday. Jefferson then plays Evansville (5-3, 3-2) on Friday. Whitewater will match up against Brodhead (4-3, 2-3) on Tuesday in its next conference game. On Friday, Dec. 10, the Whippets will play Edgerton (6-2, 4-1) and then four days later will play Jefferson.
Capitol North
The Capitol North Conference looks to be in for a competitive year for the 2019-2020 season.
With conference games soon approaching, five of the six teams in the conference hold winning records.
Lake Mills holds the best overall record in the Capitol North at 7-1. Lodi also only has one loss at 5-1. Through nine games, Lakeside Lutheran is 6-3. Poynette is 4-1 overall to start the season and Watertown Luther Prep has one win at 1-3.
Lake Mills has been rolling out a one-two punch early in the season with junior Charlie Bender and senior Matt Johnson. Bender is leading the L-Cats with 15.4 points per game, while Johnson is scoring 14.4 points per game. Senior Mike Herrington also is in double digits at 11.6 points per game.
Lakeside Lutheran also has three players averaging double digits: Seniors Carter Schneider with 11.7 points per game, Collin Schulz with 11.1 points per game and Matt Davis at 10.1 points per game.
The two Lake Mills teams will try to bring their scoring balance to conference play to keep their early-season successes going.
Lake Mills won the conference last season with a 9-1 record. Lakeside Lutheran was the runner-up at 8-2.
The L-Cats kickoff conference play on Jan. 16 versus Watertown Luther Prep. The Phoenix finished third in the conference standings last year at 6-4. The Warriors begin their Capitol North campaign versus Columbus on the same day.
Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran will match for the first time against each other on Jan. 21 at Lake Mills High School, an early game that could be a big factor in the Capitol North race.
The two teams meet again on Feb. 13.
Capitol South
The Cambridge boys basketball team is hoping they have a bit more luck when Capitol South Conference play kicks off.
The Blue Jays are 2-6 overall this season and begin conference play against Waterloo on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Although early, the conference opener could be a big one for the Blue Jays. Last season Cambridge finished last in conference at 1-9, while Waterloo placed fifth in the six-team conference at 3-7.
Waterloo also has had its struggles early, as the Pirates are 1-3 through four games. A victory for Cambridge over struggling Waterloo could spark some early season momentum for the Blue Jays.
New Glarus is the defending conference champions, but lose all three of its top scorers.
Early on in the season junior Jack Nikolay has been leading Cambridge with 12. 4 points per game. Seniors Drew Jeffery (6.6) and Andrew Downing (6.5) are second and third in the scoring department for the Blue Jays.
Cambridge has shown growth the last couple of weeks in its offense and that will need to continue for them to be competitive.
After Cambridge’s Capitol South opener versus Waterloo, the Blue Jays will take on Wisconsin Heights (3-3) on Jan. 21.
Trailways South
Palmyra-Eagle is one of two teams still undefeated in conference play in the Trailways South. The Panthers sit at 3-0 in the conference standings, the same as Williams Bay. Johnson Creek is 1-1 through a pair of conference games, good for a tie at third.
Palmyra-Eagle is 5-0 overall, while Johnson Creek has a 2-4 overall mark.
Deerfield is tied with Johnson Creek at 1-1. Parkview also has one win at 1-2, and Madison Country Day (0-2) Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (0-3) are both searching for their first conference victory.
Palmyra-Eagle is looking to repeat as conference champions after going 11-1 last season. Johnson Creek finished fourth at 6-6.
The Panthers are looking like they could win the conference the same way as they did last season, with offense. The Panthers averaged 60.8 points per game last season, but have increased their production even more this year at 63.2 points per game.
The Panthers offense again looks to be a key factor in their chances to defend their conference title.
Junior Aiden Calderon is averaging a team-high 20.6 points per game for the Panthers. Senior teammate Danny Hammond is not far behind at 18.6 points per game and senior Brandon Wilde routinely ends games with double digits assists to help steer the Panthers offense.
Johnson Creek senior Justin Swanson is leading the Bluejays with 16.5 points per game. Fellow senior Alex Garza is scoring 10.5 points per game.
Palmyra-Eagle and Williams Bay (4-3, 3-0) will play for sole possession of first place on Tuesday.
The next Trailways South game for Johnson Creek will be against Parkview (3-5, 1-2) on Tuesday.
