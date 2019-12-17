LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran scored 40 points in the first half. Entering its sixth games this year, Cambridge scored more than 40 points in a game once.
So, at the halftime break, things looked bleak for the Cambridge Blue Jays when they trailed 40-15.
The Warriors did not extend their lead any farther, but they finished in front with a 65-46 victory over visiting Cambridge in a non-conference prep boys basketball game on Tuesday night.
Lakeside opened with a 10-0 run and added a 16-0 run later in the first half to take commanding control of the game.
“For whatever reason, we couldn’t get off the bus tonight,” Cambridge coach Mike Jeffery said. “From the start, they had more energy and executed. We didn’t have anything at the beginning.”
The Warriors were coming off of close losses to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran and Madison Edgewood in consecutive matchups. They weren’t going to take an opportunity to get in the win column for granted.
Three Lakeside players scored in double figures: Carter Schneider scored 14 points to lead the way, Matt Davis had 13 and Collin Schulz added 11.
“You have to, I believe, help them build confidence in what they can do and what they can do well,” Lakeside coach Todd Jahns said. “We’re in the process of evolving and developing and tinkering with things so that we can put kids in positions within our system to have success.
“I thought they did a good job of grasping those things tonight.”
Though Cambridge outscored the Warriors in the second half, Jahns was happy with the variety of ways Lakeside was able to score.
“If we can get stops, we have five kids who can run,” Jahns said. “They all can rebound and all can take the ball and dribble it a little bit. Even John (O’Donnell) at 6-6 can dribble a little. ... They love to do that. You get them going and get some easy buckets in transition and make a couple of shots when you’re open, the game gets easier to play. ...
“If we’re going to be successful, we’re going to lock in and play defense and get out in transition. We aren’t going to be a team that runs set plays. On any given night we have six guys who could score in double figures.”
Lakeside (3-3) has had four different leading scorers this season and displayed a balanced scoring approach. The Warriors made four of their five 3-pointers in the first half to get rolling and complement their transition offense.
On the other end of the court, Cambridge (0-5) continues to struggle to score during its toughest stretch of the season.
The Blue Jays held a one-point lead in their loss to Columbus last week, but were defeated when the Cardinals’ best player dropped 30 points on them. Cambridge reached the 40-point threshold for the second time this season, but the early deficit took them out of the game early.
“We can’t afford to give up 40 in the first half,” Jeffery said. “For whatever reason, we weren’t ready to play today. I thought we were much better in the second half. We challenged them at halftime to win the second half and we were able to do that — a lot of that is against their second team.”
Sophomore Trey Colts scored seven points in the second half to lead Cambridge. Jack Nikolay, Andrew Downing, Drew Jeffery and Oliver Kozler each scored six points.
Cambridge returns to action on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a road game against Salam School. The Blue Jays will host their holiday tournament Dec. 27-28.
“I think we’re at the point now where we might see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to play better too,” Mike Jeffery said. “I thought we did the other night. We made some great strides that night because Columbus is a good team and Emler might be the best player we face.”
Lakeside returns to action after exam week concludes on Friday against Marshall at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re hoping we can bookend our exams with wins and go into Christmas on a good note,” Jahns said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 65,
CAMBRIDGE 46
Blue Jays 15 31 — 46
Warriors 40 25 — 65
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 2 1-2 6, Kaiser 2 1-2 5, Harrison 1 0-0 3, Downing 2 2-2 6, Jeffery 2 0-0 6, Heth 1 1-2 3, Stein 1 0-0 2, Colts 1 4-5 7, Frey 1 0-0 2, Kozler 3 0-1 6. Totals — 16 9-14 46.
Lakeside Lutheran — Schulz 4 2-3 11, Guzman 3 0-0 7, Davis 6 0-0 13, Olszewski 1 0-0 2, Schneider 6 0-0 14, O’Donnell 3 3-4 9, Birkholz 1 3-4 5, Veers 1 1-2 3, Schmidt 0 1-2 1. Totals — 25 10-15 65.
3-pointers — C (Nikolay, Harrison, Jeffery 2, Colts) 5; LL (Schulz, Guzman, Davis, Schneider 2) 5. Total fouls — C 13, LL 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.