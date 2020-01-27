MILTON — Jake Martin proved to be a force down low for Whitewater Monday night, but the Milton guards proved to be just a bit more potent.
The Red Hawk starting backcourt combined for 58 points as the Milton boys basketball team defeated Whitewater, 74-50, in a non-conference game Monday at Milton High School.
Junior Sam Burdette scored a game-high 27 points, while fellow guards Ethan Burrows and Jack Campion finished with 17 points and 14 points, respectively.
“We have a lot of guys who can make plays,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “That’s a credit to their work in the offense. Jack had another nice game, but there is a lot of pieces in this team that are really exciting.”
Campion led the way with 10 points in the first half and Burdette poured in 19 points after halftime.
“They’re (Milton guards) tough to cover,” Whitewater head coach Dan Gnatzig said. “They get to the middle and they knock down some big shots.”
Milton built a 19-14 lead with 6 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first half, and it looked like the lead would grow after Whitewater junior center Jake Martin picked up his third foul of the game.
A 3-pointer from Campion made it 31-17 with 2:40 until halftime, but Whitewater was able to weather the storm with their 7-foot center on the bench, ending the half on a 9-2 run to put the Whippets down 33-26 at half.
The Whippets cut it down to five after a quick basket from Martin to start the second half, but it would be as close as Whitewater would get.
Despite the foul trouble, Martin led the Whippets with a team-high 20 points.
“The thing about him (Martin) is the second you relax the next thing you know is that he has two put backs,” Olson said. “Obviously there are somethings you can’t stop with his size, but the guys did a great job sticking to the game plan. I think we did a good job bothering with our ball pressure when they were trying to enter the post, but once he gets it down there it’s hard to stop.”
Burdette connected on seven 3-pointers in the game, including five in the second half.
“He (Burdette) gets himself open, credit to him,” said Burrows, who scored nine points in the second half. “He makes it easy for me when he moves so well without the ball. I just find him.”
“It’s easy when you have two point guards who can drive and penetrate. My guy crashes in and helps and they find me and I knock them down,” Burdette added.
Milton will take on Stoughton in a Badger South Conference road game Friday at 7:15 p.m. Whitewater plays Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference road game Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
MILTON 74, WHITEWATER 50
Whippets 26 24 — 50
Red Hawks 33 41 — 74
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 9 2-2 20, Grosinske 3 0-2 8, Pease 1 4-4 6, Zimdars 3 1-2 8, Brown 1 2-3 4, Nickels 2 0-0 5. Totals — 19 9-13 54.
Milton — Campion 5 3-6 14, Jordahl 1 0-0 3, Hughes 2 0-0 5, Burrows 7 3-5 17, Weberpal 0 1-2 1, Widner 2 0-0 4, Burdette 7 6-7 27, Bothun 1 0-0 3. Totals — 25 13-20 74.
3-pointers — WW (Grosinske, Zimdars, Nickels) 3; M (Campion, Jordahl, Hughes, Burdette 7, Bothun) 11.
DeForest 76, Lakeside Lutheran 62
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team lost to visiting DeForest 76-62 in a non-conference game on Monday.
The Warriors trailed by 10 points at halftime as the Norskies (10-3) used a sizeable advantage on the glass to build the lead.
“What stands out is they outrebounded us 32-18,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “They are a physical and aggressive team. They are used to playing in a league that is very physical. In the first half when they opened up a little bit of a lead, the rebounding was a key part to that. They had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half. Our guys stood up and fought in the second half.”
Freshman guard Levi Birkholz tallied 16 points and senior guard Carter Schneider had 14 for the Warriors.
