CLINTON — James Monogue scored a game-best 26 points as he led the Jefferson boys basketball team to a 69-30 victory over Clinton in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday night in Clinton.
The Cougars (0-5, 0-5) scored 19 points in the first half, but the Eagles (2-3, 2-3) held Clinton to just 11 points after the break.
Eleven of the Eagles’ 24 field goals were 3-pointers, including six from beyond the arc from Monogue. Caleb Stelse scored 10 points, while Braden McGraw and Jared Vogel both scored nine.
Jefferson will play at the Lakeside Lutheran Classic Friday and Saturday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
JEFFERSON 69, CLINTON 30
Eagles 33 36 — 69
Cougars 19 11 — 30
Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — Miller 1 2-2 5, McGraw 4 0-1 9, Gehl 1 0-0 3, Stelse 2 0-0 5, Fetherston 0 2-2 2, Stelse 3 3-7 10, Monogue 9 2-4 26, Vogel 4 1-4 9. Totals — 24 10 20 69.
Clinton — Dominy 3 0-0 9, Marchillo 1 0-0 2, Espinoza 3 0-1 6, Howard 1 2-2 4, Mueller 2 0-0 4, Klein 2 0-0 5. Totals — 12 2-5 30.
3-pointers — J (Miller, McGraw, Gehl, E. Stelse, C. Stelse, Monogue 6) 11; C (Dominy 3, Klein) 4. Total fouls — J 17, C 19.
Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 44
Monroe outscored the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team by 14 points in the first half as the Cheesemakers earned a 68-44 Badger South victory over the Blackhawks Friday night in Fort Atkinson.
Caleb Haffelder led the way for the Blackhawks (1-5, 0-4) with 17 points. Jackson Fenner and Logan Kees both added eight points.
Cade Meyer and J.T. Seagreaves both scored 17 points for Monroe (5-1, 4-0).
Fort Atkinson will take on Hortonville in a non-conference road game Dec. 28 at 1:45 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran 61, Marshall 46
MARSHALL — Three different Warriors broke double digits as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated Marshall, 61-46, in a non-conference game Friday night in Marshall.
Matt Davis led Lakeside Lutheran with a team high 14-points. Collin Schultz and J O’Donnell both netted 10 points for Lakeside.
The Warriors (4-3) led the Cardinals (2-2) 25-21 at halftime and then went on to score 36 in the second half, while holding Waterloo to 25 points.
Marshall’s Tyler Chadwick scored a game-high 26 points in the defeat.
The Warriors with host a classic Friday and Saturday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 61,
MARSHALL 46
Warriors 25 36 — 61
Cardinals 21 25 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Schultz 4 2-4 10, Guzman 1 2-2 4, Davis 4 5-6 14, Olszewski 0 7-10 7, Schneider 3 0-2 6, Veers 1 0-2 2. Totals — 21 18-28 61.
Marshall (fg-ftm-pts) — Chadwick 9 2-3 26, Frank 0 2-2 2, Denniston 2 0-0 4, Timpel 0 1-5 1, Ward 3 4-6 11, Kilian 1 0-0 2. Totals — 15 9-16 46.
3-pointers — LL (Davis) 1; M (Chadwick 4) 4. Total fouls — LL 19, M 18.
McFarland 78, Whitewater 71
WHITEWATER — Carter Brown scored a game-high 19 points, but the Whitewater boys basketball team was defeated by McFarland, 78-71, in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday night in Whitewater.
Brown scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half. Peter Zimdars scored 16 points, while Brock Grosinske and Jake Martin finished with 14 and 13, respectively.
The Spartans (5-2, 4-1) led 39-38 at halftime, but another 39-point half in the second helped McFarland gain separation from the Whippets (2-4, 1-4) in the final 18 minutes.
Whitewater will take on Monona Grove in a non-conference game Jan. 3 in Monona at 7:15 p.m.
McFARLAND 78, WHITEWATER 71
Spartans 39 39 — 78
Whitewater 38 33 — 71
McFarland (fg-ftm-pts) — Nichols 1 1-2 3, Pavelec 4 5-7 13, Miller 4 2-2 11, Werwinski 6 1-3 14, Kes 7 1-2 15, Larson 2 0-0 4, Hanson 7 0-0 8. Totals — 31 8-14 78.
Whitewater (fg-ftm-pts) — Martin 6 -13 13, Frye 0 1-3, Grosinske 6 0-0 14, Pease 3 2-2 8, Zimdars 7 0-0 16, Brown 7 3-4 19. Totals — 29 7-12 71.
3-pointers — MF (Miller, Werwinski, Hanson 4) 6; W (Grosinske 2, Zimdars 2, Brown 2) 6. Total fouls — MF 14, W 17.
