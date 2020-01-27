WATERLOO — Sophomore guard Eugene Wolff scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as Waterloo’s boys basketball team defeated Johnson Creek in a non-conference game on Monday.
Johnson Creek (5-8) led 29-24 at halftime, but Waterloo (4-7) took command in the second half. The Pirates closed the game out with six free throws in the final two minutes, including four by Wolff.
"We decided we were going to be tougher and make the commitment to getting to the hoop and finishing,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. “We picked up a couple charges, but they guys never got their heads down and kept attacking and it paid dividends.”
Senior forward EJ Jiles scored 16 points to pace Waterloo. Senior point guard Justin Swanson scored a game-high 20 points to lead Johnson Creek.
Johnson Creek (5-9, 3-4 Trailways) will head on the road to take on Hustisford in a non-conference game Friday at 7:15 p.m.
WATERLOO 59, JOHNSON CREEK 50
Bluejays 29 21 — 50
Pirates 24 35 — 59
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Garza 4 2-4 12, Swanson 7 4-5 20, Sullivan 1 2-4 4, Walling 0 2-4 2, Owen 3 0-0 6, Garsky 1 4-4 6 Totals — 16 14-21 50.
Waterloo — Hager 3 2-2 8, Huebner 5 0-0 11, Tschanz 0 1-2 1, Wolff 5 4-4 14, Bostwick 4 0-0 9, Jiles 6 4-4 16 Totals — 23 11-12 59.
3-pointers — JC (Garza 2, Swanson 2), W (Huebner 1, Bostwick 1). Total fouls — JC 16, W 20.
DeForest 76, Lakeside Lutheran 62
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team lost to visiting DeForest 76-62 in a non-conference game on Monday.
The Warriors trailed by 10 points at halftime as the Norskies (10-3) used a sizeable advantage on the glass to build the lead.
"What stands out is they outrebounded us 32-18," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "They are a physical and aggressive team. They are used to playing in a league that is very physical. In the first half when they opened up a little bit of a lead, the rebounding was a key part to that. They had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half. Our guys stood up and fought in the second half."
Freshman guard Levi Birkholz tallied 16 points and senior guard Carter Schneider had 14 for the Warriors.
"We are still going through these stretches where we struggle scoring," Jahns said. "We had empty possessions and bad turnovers. We'll go two or three possessions and then on the other end we aren't getting stops. We find ourselves trailing far too frequently. It's tough to hold DeForest's scorers in check for a long stretch. We're just constantly climbing up that hill but can't get over that mountain. Our guys competed and played well for the most part. We have to play a better basketball game to beat a team like that."
DeForest's Trey Schroeder led all scorers with 24.
Senior guard Collin Schultz added nine for Lakeside and senior guard Matt Davis had eight.
"If you want to make a run in the tournament at the end, you are going to have beat them that can play," Jahns said of the team's competitive non-conference slate. "I'm pleased with the improvements we've made in the last couple of weeks. That comes from playing teams that can exposes your weaknesses."
Lakeside Lutheran (6-8, 0-3) will host Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol North Conference game Thursday in Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m.
DeFOREST 76, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62
Norskies 37 39 — 72
Warriors 27 35 — 62
DeForest (fg ftm-fta pts) — Bonds 4-1-10, Weisbrod 2-0-4, Creger 3-0-6, Grundahl 1-0-3, Schroeder 8-6-24, Hawk 4-3-11, Magli 1-0-2, Hartig 6-3-16. Totals — 29 13-16 76.
Lakeside Lutheran — Schulz 4-0-9, McKenna 2-0-5, Davis 3-1-8, Olszewski 1-2-4, Schneider 5-3-14, Pampel 0-2-2, Birkholz 7-1-16, Veers 2-0-4. Totals — 24 9-13 63.
3-pointers — D (Schroeder 2, Grundahl, Bonds, Hartig) 5; LL, (Schulz, Davis, Schneider,, McKenna, Birkholz). Total fouls — D 14, LL 16.
