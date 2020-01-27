JEFFERSON — The 200-yard freestyle relay team took first as Jefferson/Cambridge boys swimming team took second place at the first annual EagleJay Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25, at Jefferson High School.
Sophomore Patrick Rogers, senior Dane Jensen, junior Stone Farruggio and sophomore Trevor Leto teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay to take first with a time of 1 minute, 39.38 seconds.
Jensen took third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.78. In the 100-yard freestyle, Farruggio finished third with a 54.46. Farruggio also took third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.49.
Leto clocked in third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.67.
Burlington took first at the invitational with 201 points.
The EagleJays will take on DeForest in a road dual Thursday at 6 p.m.
