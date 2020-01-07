The Fort Atkinson boys swim team was defeated by Watertown, 97.5-71-5, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday night in Fort Atkinson.
“Tonight we swam very well even though the overall results didn’t show it,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “We had multiple season best across the board again, which is something very positive to see coming off of winter break.”
Greyson Gottschalk finished first in two events for the Blackhawks.
He had the top time in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in at 2 minutes, 15.47 seconds. He also placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.79.
Eddie Cervantes placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.04, which was good for a season best.
Fort Atkinson will swim against Monona Grove in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday on the road at 6 p.m.
