Fort Atkinson defeated Beloit Memorial, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23, in a Big Eight Conference volleyball match Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
Cody Zahn collected 35 assists for the Blackhawks in their win. Kraymer Gladem put down a team-high 13 kills.
Logan Hall, Tristin Trevino and Gladem all had two aces each.
Caleb Haffelder recorded three blocks.
The win moves Fort Atkinson to 4-2 in conference play. The Hawks will play a road match Thursday against Heritage Christian at 6:30 p.m.
