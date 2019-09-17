MADISON — Senior Kraymer Gladem and the Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team swept Madison West, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22, in a Big Eight Conference match Tuesday night in Madison.
It was a second consecutive sweep for Fort Atkinson, which defeated Madison La Follette in a dual at home on Monday night.
Gladem led the Blackhawks in assists and kills with 30 and 10, respectively. Gladem had 14 kills on Monday night for a two-match total of 24 kills.
Gladem and senior Caleb Haffelder each had one ace.
Senior Patrick Yoder picked up a team-best two blocks. He also had two blocks against La Follette.
Fort Atkinson will go on the road to take on Waukesha South Thursday, September 19, at 7 p.m.
