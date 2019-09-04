The Jefferson girls and boys cross country teams will both seek their third-consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 2 state meet this season.
Last season the girls placed seventh, while the boys finished sixth. In 2017, the girls took fourth overall as a team and the boys took seventh.
On the girls side, the Eagles lose just one runner from last year’s state team in Mariah Linse.
Makenzie Hottinger, Nora Wichman, Emily Hollenberger and Ahna Kammer were all sophomores on last year’s state team.
Julia Ball and Ava Gallardo were freshmen on the Eagles’ state team last year.
Hottinger looks to be the most notable returner for the girls. Last year at the state meet she finished 20th overall in the 152-player field.
In Jefferson’s first meet of the year, Hottinger took third at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Aug. 29.
Kammer placed 11th in the 66-runner field.
Freshman Joceyln Ramirez placed 18th in her first high school meet.
The boys graduated three runners from last year’s team. Senior Ian Sande was the lone junior on the state team last season. Colton Drew and Taylor Phillips both raced as sophomores last season, while Mason Martin competed as a freshman for the Eagles at state.
Sande placed 19th at state in 2018.
Sande and Drew got off to good 2019s at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational. Sande placed fourth and Drew finished fifth.
Martin also cracked the top ten with a 10th-place finish.
Fort Atkinson
Jenna Lovejoy returns as the only state qualifier for either of the Fort Atkinson cross country teams from last season.
Lovejoy, now a senior, placed 38th overall in the 190-player field at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last season with a time of 19 minutes, 37.6 seconds.
“Jenna is an incredible leader and is determined,” Blackhawk head coach Chick Westby said.
The Fort Atkinson girls team loses one varsity runner from last year’s team that took fourth in the Badger South.
“The girls on the edge of varsity last year have shown great promise,” Westby said.
Sophomores Jada Zorn, Laurel Miller and Kat Kessler all look to be strong contributors for the Blackhawks this season, as the trio all claimed top-25 finishes at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Aug. 28.
Lovejoy placed first overall in the 197-runner invitational.
On the boys side, the Blackhawks will be led by Jacob Holmes.
“Jacob ran good mileage this summer and is a positive leader,” Westby said.
Holmes was the top-finisher for the boys at the Glenn Herold Invitational, placing 24th. Anthony Henrichon looks to make an impact as a freshman for the boys team, as he placed 41st at the invitational.
The boys team took eighth in the conference last season.
Westby expects Monona Grove to be the team to catch in conference for both the girls and boys.
Whitewater
The Whitewater boys cross country team will have some state experience coming back this season.
Junior Trenten Zahn returns to the boys side as a state qualifier from last season. Fellow junior Gio Anello also looks to be a factor for the boys team.
For the boys, the Whippets lose three seniors from last year, while the girls lose Nicole Tomomitsu, who qualified for state meet last season and was a three-time state qualifier in her career in Whitewater.
Whitewater head coach Chad Carstens hopes his senior leadership from last season can rub off to his team this year.
“Their impact was not lost on the underclassmen and I am excited to see what is in store for this group,” Carstens said.
Last season the boys took fourth in the Rock Valley Conference, while the girls took eighth.
Zahn and Tomomitsu were the lone state qualifiers for the Whippets last season.
Carstens believes the Evansville Blue Devils will be the team to catch in the Rock this year for the boys, while East Troy and Jefferson look to be the top contenders on the girls side.
Lake Mills
The Lake Mills girls cross country team is running it back.
The L-Cats bring back all their runners from their team that took 11th at the state meet last season.
Lake Mills looks to be paced by Lauren Winslow.
Winslow returns as the top placer at the state meet last season for Lake Mills, finishing 36th overall in the 152-runner field.
Stacie Dressel, Brooke Fair, Jade Pitta and Reese Willie also look to be strong contributors for Lake Mills this season as well.
Dressel finished second at Lake Mills’ first meet of the year Aug. 29 in Palmyra.
Overall, the girls took second as a team in the eight-team field.
The L-Cats won the Capitol North in 2018 and look to repeat this year.
“Our team has another great shot at winning conference this season with all of our athletes returning,” Lake Mills head coach Dan Zaeske said.
For the boys, their high-finisher at the Palmyra meet was Quentin Saylor, who placed 18th. Other strong contributors for the L-Cat boys this year look to be Henry Popowski and Jeremiah Legel.
Lakeside Lutheran
Lakeside Lutheran head coach Cameron Ausen is hoping his Warriors can feed off experience in the 2019.
The Lakeside Lutheran cross country teams lose five combined runners from last years teams, two from the boys and three from the girls. Notable returns for the boys include August Gresens and Jonathan Abel.
“August and Jon both understand the value of preparation in the offseason and have the ability to empty the tank on race day,” Ausen said. “August has the experience of being a two-time first team all-conference performer and will use that experience to contend for the individual conference title and a state meet appearance.”
On the girls side, the Warriors look to be led by Mya Hemling, Jada Gresens and Kristin Karas.
“These three were our top three for much of the final month of the season a year ago,” Ausen said. They are very different runners, but all have the aggressive competitive streak on race day.”
It’s experience and leadership on both teams that Ausen hopes can vault the Warriors up after both teams finished in the bottom half of the Capitol North last season.
“The boys will continue to focus on bringing up the numbers and to capitalize on the leadership of their more experienced runners,” Ausen said. “Just as with the boys, the girls will need to unite behind the leadership of the upperclassmen that set a great tone for practice habits and balancing school and athletics effectively.”
Luther Prep looks to be the favorite in the conference this season for the boys, while Lake Mills is the girls favorite.
Cambridge/Deerfield
Minus just one runner from its Capitol Conference championship squad the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team looks like the team to beat again in 2019.
“We return everybody except our top runner (Wills Manning) from last year’s conference championship team, and a team that missed going to state by one spot. So, expectations are high,” said D/C coach Matt Polzin.
The quartet of Zach Huffman, Jack Nikolay, Austin Trewyn-Colvin and Makhai Navarro lead the way.
“Austin and Makhai ran at state track in the spring, Zach and Jack both missed going by one spot. So, the hope is to take these four state-caliber athletes as a starting point for what could be a very good team,” Polzin said.
And some young runners could be in the mix as well.
“Most of the runners for now on varsity are returners from last year. But Kody Lewellin won the JV race at our first meet on Thursday; he has varsity experience. And Carter Brown wasn’t far behind him, Carter was JV conference champ last fall,” said Polzin.The boys roster also includes senior Brenden Peterson; juniors Jonathan Jones, Liam Brown, Riley Schneider, Kadin Matheson, Oliver Higgs and James Connely; sophomores Samuel Thompson and Geoff Seamann; and freshmen Kalob Kimmel, Kaleb Regoli and Geronimo Moreno-Campos.
As for the girls challenging for a Capitol Conference title, Polzin was just being honest saying: “Probably not, mainly because I think Marshall has a lot of depth back from their championship team a year ago. So we’ll wait and see how they look before we set our expectations for where we finish in conference.”
Seniors Olivia Williams, Megan Bolger and Rachel Kornelsen return with the most experience.
“Olivia has state experience in both cross country and track,” said Polzin. “She does understand what it takes to get to that level.”
Numbers are a bit down for the D/C girls, with only 12 runners on the roster.
“I do believe that they can still have a competitive season, once we put everything in place though,” said Polzin.Rounding out the roster are juniors Mia Pollasky and Kelsie Frey; sophomores Makenize Enright, Maggie Schmude, Mackenzie Hunt and Erika Lund; and freshmen Abby Grosvold, Gillian Thompson and Aysha Knoot.
Johnson Creek
Senior Hannah Constable returns to the Johnson Creek girls cross country team after an impressive junior campaign.
Last season Constable finished 10th at the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet. She finished with a time of 19:33.1 at the state meet held at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Constable has seemed to pick up where she left off last season. In the Bluejays’ first meet of the season on Aug. 28 at the Glenn Herold Invitational, the senior placed 13th overall in the 197-player field.
Senior Kaylee Jablonski finished with the second-best time for the Bluejays at the invitational.
Dylan Gruss looks to be the top runner for the boys. The junior finished 79th at the Glenn Herold Invitational.
Palmyra-Eagle
The Palmyra-Eagle cross country teams should be able to lean on some experience in 2019.
The Panthers top-three runners on the boys side are upperclassmen. Junior Jacob Hammond, and seniors Brandon Wilde and Joey Bartolotta look to be Palmyra-Eagles top runners.
The trio had the three best finishes for the Panthers at their first meet of the season on Aug. 29 in Palmyra.
Hammond was the top finisher with a 39th place finish at the first meet.
For the girls, junior Ally Czeshinski paced the girls runners with a 21st place finish. Fellow upperclassmen and juniors Michaela Jones and Abby Richardson also look to be contributors for the Panther girls.
