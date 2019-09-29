JANESVILLE — The Whitewater High School cross country teams competed at the Midwest Invitational Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
“With a tremendous amount of large school representation, this meet can have a little bit of a “small fish in a big pond” type of feel to Whitewater,” Whippet head coach Chad Carstens said. “Rubbing elbows with the best runners, no matter what division, helps the program take a step forward both in growth and experience as they move closer to the goal of running their best in the championship portion of the season.”
The boys team placed 26th out of 35 teams with 808 points. Madison La Follette collected 106 points to take first.
Junior Trenten Zahn placed 50th out of 274 runners with a time of 16 minutes, 57.6 seconds.
“He was steady in his pacing and was rewarded with a nice time and place in the loaded field,” Carstens said.
Sophomore Gio Anello placed 82nd with a time of 17:20.3. Fellow Sophomore Cooper Hammond clocked in at 18:52.9 for the Whippets. Peter Zimdars wasn’t too far off Hammond’s pace with a 19:08.8.
The Whippet girls placed 35th at the invitational with 1,106 points. Hinsdale (Central) took first 85 points.
Sophomore Gwen Truesdale paced the Whippet girls with a time of 24:18.9. Freshman Sabrina Bomberg (24:36.8), sophomore Olive Coburn (25:15.2) and sophomore Sophie Walton (26:21.3) were Whitewater’s next three top finishers.
The times were personal bests for Turesdale and Bomberg.
“Sabrina Bomberg is crushing every time she toes the line and cut just over a minute off her previous best which was set last week,” Carstens said.
The Whippets will race in the Jefferson Invitational Tuesday at Jefferson Golf Course at 4 p.m.
