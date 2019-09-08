HARTLAND — For the second time in as many weeks Lakeside found itself leading in the fourth quarter against a quality foe.
The Warriors had a 17-14 lead with five minutes to play and faced a 3rd and 1. They didn’t quite gain the yardage needed but elected to go for it on fourth down before a penalty forced a punt.
Lake Country Lutheran then scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 36-yard pass from Luke Haertle to Eoin Kennedy and added another score late to beat Lakeside Lutheran 28-17 in a non-conference game at LCL on Friday.
Senior quarterback Matt Davis finished 16-for-23 passing for 260 yards with a 22-yard second-quarter touchdown to junior receiver Tersony Vater.
Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run that gave Lakeside (1-2) a 3-point edge with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
“He threw it well,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said of Davis. “A lot of them were short bubble type passes in the flat that we were able to get good yards out of. Just missed a long one to Tersony Vater on the last drive.”
Lake Country Lutheran (2-1) scored first on a 3-yard run by Sam Heicher. Caleb Sterr scored from a yard out to give LCL its first lead at 14-7 with 7:40 to play before halftime.
Vater hit a 22-yard field goal with 50 seconds to go before intermission. The Warriors then muffed a punt early in the second half but managed to get a stop backed up on their own end.
“(We got a) big stop to start the second half and then we fumbled the punt,” Bauer said. “They got it deep in our territory and we got another stop. Feel good about the effort tonight and feel like we are getting better. We are right there with them.” LCL ran for 176 yards on 44 attempts while holding Lakeside to 70 ground yards on 21 carries, a 3.3 yards per rush average. “LCL’s run defense is very stout,” Bauer said. “Our veer plays were inconsistent tonight. We moved it best through the air. “A lot of power running (by LCL). They spread the load really well. It wasn’t big chunks of yards but they were able to pretty consistently move the ball.”
Junior running back Micah Cody led the team in both rushing with 45 yards on seven attempts and receiving with 93 yards on four catches. Vater had five catches for 54 yards while senior wideout Carter Schneider registered two catches for 52 yards.
Senior linebacker Logan Pampel notched 11 ½ tackles and Schneider recorded seven, including the team’s only sack. Lake Country tailback Jack Leverenz had 94 yards on 15 touches.
Lakeside travels to Marshall on Friday for its last non-conference game of the season.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 28,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 17
Lakeside Lutheran 0 10 7 0 — 17
Lake Country Luth. 7 7 0 14 — 28
LL LCL
First downs 17 19
Yards rushing 21-70 44-176
Yards passing 260 131
Attempts 23 15
Completions 16 9
Had intercepted 0 0
Total yards 330 307
Penalties, yards 5-45 7-65
Fumbles, lost 2-1 2-0
LCL — Heicher 3 run (Schumacher kick)
LL — Vater 15 pass from Davis (Vater kick)
LCL — Sterr 1 run (Schumacher kick)
LL — Vater 22 field goal
LL — Davis 1 run (Vater kick)
LCL — Kennedy 36 pass from Haertle (Schumacher kick)
LCL — Mueller 5 run (Schumacher kick)
