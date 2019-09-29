WHITEWATER — A 35-point first half powered undefeated Evansville to a 41-0 win over Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday at Whitewater High School.
The Blue Devils (6-0) scored 20 points in the first quarter and added on 15 more in the second quarter.
Whitewater running back Will Leibbrand led the Whitewater offense with 12 carries for 79 yards. Gehrig Monday led the Whippet receiving core with one catch for 32 yards.
Evansville’s Tyr Severson passed for three touchdowns, which all came in the first half.
The Whippets (RVC ,1-5) will take on Brodhead/Juda on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Evansville 41, Whitewater 0
Evansville 20 15 6 0 — 41
Whitewater 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
E — Fumble Maag (kick failed)
E — Forster 17 pass from Severson (run good)
E — Kostorun 22 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
E — O’bel 26 pass from Severson (run good)
E — Geske 11 pass from Severson (kick failed)
Third Quarter
None
Fourth Quarter
E — Geske 1 run (kick failed)
