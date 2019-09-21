MCFARLAND — The Whitewater football team moved to 1-4 on the season after a 35-0 defeat to McFarland Friday night in a Rock Valley Conference road game in McFarland.
The Whippet offense was unable to generate any offense in the defeat, managing just 64 yards.
The Spartans led 28-0 at half and tacked on a touchdown in the second half for the 35-0 final.
McFarland wide receiver Nic Hall grabbed six passes for 180 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Spartan offense, which collected 295 yards.
Whitewater will host undefeated Evansville (5-0) in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday in Whitewater at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.